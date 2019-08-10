Thomas 'Tom' Arthur Smyth passed away with his family by his side August 7, 2019 at the age of 79 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife Betty; children Christie (Dale) Young of Summerland, BC, Cindy (Claude) Bradley of Cold Lake, AB, and Julie (Dave) Quartly of Prince George, BC; grandchildren Rob Bradley of Edmonton, AB, Hannah Young of Summerland, BC, and Shaylin and Aidan Quartly of Prince George, BC; and brothers Bob Smyth of Kamloops, BC and Bruce (Pat) Smyth of Nanaimo, BC. Tom will be well remembered for his quiet sense of humor and love of family. He lived in Prince George for 46 years where he worked at Intercon Pulp Mill as an electrician for the last 30 years. He lived in Summerland for the past five years. He enjoyed participating in the Recope program. Condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019