Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Keith. View Sign Obituary

Tracy Keith (Griffiths) 1971 - 2019 It is with incredible sadness that Peter, Julie and Jeff Griffiths share the passing of their beautiful daughter and sister Tracy on May 13 at Kensington Hospice in Toronto. Tracy was born in Kitimat BC but spent most of her childhood and teen years in Prince George. Tracy graduated from high school in Prince George and quickly left to go to Vancouver to attend UBC. Wanting a fresh start she moved to Toronto and immediately fell in love - both with the city and her husband to be Scott Keith. She graduated from Ryerson University with a degree in Social Work and followed that up with her Masters from U of T. Tracy worked in child protection for many years both for Children's Aid and in private practice. Tracy and Scott were married in 2001 and have two wonderful children Owen (15) and Bronwyn (12). She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2009 and through her determination and refusal to be beaten survived much longer than her original prognosis. Tracy was cared for twice in the last nine months at Kensington Hospice in Toronto. We ask in her memory that you send a donation to Kensington Hospice





1971 - 2019 It is with incredible sadness that Peter, Julie and Jeff Griffiths share the passing of their beautiful daughter and sister Tracy on May 13 at Kensington Hospice in Toronto. Tracy was born in Kitimat BC but spent most of her childhood and teen years in Prince George. Tracy graduated from high school in Prince George and quickly left to go to Vancouver to attend UBC. Wanting a fresh start she moved to Toronto and immediately fell in love - both with the city and her husband to be Scott Keith. She graduated from Ryerson University with a degree in Social Work and followed that up with her Masters from U of T. Tracy worked in child protection for many years both for Children's Aid and in private practice. Tracy and Scott were married in 2001 and have two wonderful children Owen (15) and Bronwyn (12). She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2009 and through her determination and refusal to be beaten survived much longer than her original prognosis. Tracy was cared for twice in the last nine months at Kensington Hospice in Toronto. We ask in her memory that you send a donation to Kensington Hospice www.kensingtonhealth.org . Celebrations of her life will be held in Toronto and in Vancouver at a later date. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 17 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close