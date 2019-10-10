Treasa Frances Ragan

Guest Book
  • "Tressa will be missed by all that knew her. She had a kind..."
    - Brenda Seymour
  • "RIP buddy. Gonna miss your laughs, your debates, your..."
    - Ruby Baptiste
  • "So sorry. Loved her lots."
    - Bev Wood
  • "RIP Treasa"
  • "So sorry to hear this news, I knew Treasa for many years,..."
    - Marian Axelson
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Pineview Hall
6470 Bendixon Road
Prince George, BC
Obituary

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Treasa Frances Ragan. Treasa passed peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 69 in Prince George, BC. Treasa will be greatly missed by her daughter, Crystal (Brent), Grandson Steven (Ashley) and Great Grandson Thomas. Treasa is preceded in death by parents Earl and Gertrude; brothers Robert, Marcel, Leslie; sisters Patsy, Connie and nephews Trevor, Billy Joe and Darren and survived by sisters Violet, Marlene, Shirley, Susie, Brenda, Cindy, Wendy; brother Lester and numerous nieces and nephews. Treasa was an established barber for almost 50 years in the Prince George and surrounding areas.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
