It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Treasa Frances Ragan. Treasa passed peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 69 in Prince George, BC.
Treasa will be greatly missed by her daughter, Crystal (Brent), Grandson Steven (Ashley) and Great Grandson Thomas. Treasa is preceded in death by parents Earl and Gertrude; brothers Robert, Marcel, Leslie; sisters Patsy, Connie and nephews Trevor, Billy Joe and Darren and survived by sisters Violet, Marlene, Shirley, Susie, Brenda, Cindy, Wendy; brother Lester and numerous nieces and nephews.
Treasa was an established barber for almost 50 years in the Prince George and surrounding areas.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct.5 at 1:00pm at Pineview Hall. 6470 Bendixon Road, Prince George, BC. Reception to follow.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019