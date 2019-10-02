Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Treasa Ragan. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Treasa Frances Ragan. Treasa passed peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 69 in Prince George, BC.

Treasa will be greatly missed by her daughter, Crystal (Brent), Grandson Steven (Ashley) and Great Grandson Thomas. Treasa is preceded in death by parents Earl and Gertrude; brothers Robert, Marcel, Leslie; sisters Patsy, Connie and nephews Trevor, Billy Joe and Darren and survived by sisters Violet, Marlene, Shirley, Susie, Brenda, Cindy, Wendy; brother Lester and numerous nieces and nephews.

Treasa was an established barber for almost 50 years in the Prince George and surrounding areas.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct.5 at 1:00pm at Pineview Hall. 6470 Bendixon Road, Prince George, BC. Reception to follow. It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Treasa Frances Ragan. Treasa passed peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 69 in Prince George, BC.Treasa will be greatly missed by her daughter, Crystal (Brent), Grandson Steven (Ashley) and Great Grandson Thomas. Treasa is preceded in death by parents Earl and Gertrude; brothers Robert, Marcel, Leslie; sisters Patsy, Connie and nephews Trevor, Billy Joe and Darren and survived by sisters Violet, Marlene, Shirley, Susie, Brenda, Cindy, Wendy; brother Lester and numerous nieces and nephews.Treasa was an established barber for almost 50 years in the Prince George and surrounding areas.Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct.5 at 1:00pm at Pineview Hall. 6470 Bendixon Road, Prince George, BC. Reception to follow. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close