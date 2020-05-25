Unna SkuggedalMar 2, 1925 -May 11, 2020Our Matriarch, Unna Skuggedal passed away peacefully at home with family gathered around her on May 11, 2020. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday on March 2nd.She is now reunited with her husband Erling, and son's Arne and Trond. Also predeceased by her 7 siblings in Norway.Unna was born in Bergen, Norway in 1925, second youngest of 8 siblings. She met Erling when she was 20 years old and they were married on May 24, 1947. With other family from Norway they immigrated to Edmonton, July 9, 1952 with oldest son Arne, who was 3 years old. While in Edmonton three more sons were added to the family, Ronald, Glenn, and Trond.They moved to Prince George in 1964 to begin another adventure with the family business, Viking Construction. At this time Unna was a full-time homemaker and involved with the Sons of Norway, volunteering, and later in life enjoyed golfing with her many friends.Since a young girl Unna had a love for flowers. She spent many hours working in her gardens and making them beautiful for all to enjoy. She also enjoyed keeping a lovely, comfortable home, welcoming many in for family and social gatherings. Unna was an avid reader, and also worked daily on crossword puzzles and weekly scratch tickets. When she experienced her first stroke a year ago, these enjoyments as well as her ability to fully communicate were unfortunately lost.Living in Prince George for 56 years and being involved with her husband in many organizations she made many friends over the years. If you have had the pleasure to know her you will agree she was a very friendly, vibrant, social, hard working, fun loving, and a committed wife, mother and friend.Unna loved being a Bestemor (Grandmother) and enjoyed the little ones, singing and telling stories to them. Besides the much-loved stories of "Freddy Charlie" the mouse, her own life adventures brought the most enjoyment and laughter to young and old.Unna is survived by; Ron (Sharole) and Glenn (Joan), Donna (Arne predeceased 2002), Quin (Trond predeceased 2003), 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren (2 more expected this summer), and 4 great great grandchildren, (1 more expected in June).Two of the local charities Unna always supported were the Hospice House and the Cancer Lodge. If you so desire, please consider a donation in Unna's memory to one of these or another of your choice.Flowers are plentiful, so when you are out for a stroll, enjoy their beauty and memories of Unna will surely come to your mind. "A life well lived leaves behind a bouquet of beautiful memories"A Celebration of Life for Unna will be planned at a later date, but hopefully this summer.