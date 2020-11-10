1/
Uwe Finger
1939 - 2020
Uwe Finger

Dec 21, 1939
Oct 30, 2020

The Finger Family is deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of Uwe Finger on October 30, 2020. The great hunting/fishing outdoorsman died while doing what he loved. We take comfort knowing that Dad was living life to the fullest, having fun, laughing and drinking Schnapps around the campfire under the endless stars in the sky.

Uwe, son of Wilfried and Marie Finger, was born December 21, 1939 in Hamburg, Germany. He leaves behind his beloved wife, soul-mate and Travel Buddy, Zenaida to whom he was married for 51 wonderful years. They enjoyed many adventures together, such as traveling to Europe, Africa, South East Asia, Costa Rica, Alaska, Mexico and Hawaii. He is deeply missed by his children Dirk (Melissa) and Gigi (Brian). His two beloved grandchildren, Arabella and Daxton, will miss wrestling, playing, teasing, and going swimming with their Opi.

Uwe was a Professional Engineer and worked for Water Management. He was an active member of many community organizations including: youth soccer, the Prince George Symphony Orchestra, Prince George Theatre Workshop, Spruce City Wildlife Association and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

Always the outdoorsman, Uwe loved camping, fishing and hunting. As a family we adventured to many mountains, lakes, rivers, back country and spent hours driving logging roads. The outdoors was where he was happiest and the outdoors was where he drew his last breath. Rest in Peace Dad, we love you and miss you so much.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a funeral or memorial service at this time, but perhaps in the coming year if it will be safe to do so.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 10, 2020.
