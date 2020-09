Or Copy this URL to Share

VERA BESSO



1924 - 2020



VERA BESSO, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 years. Vera was predeceased by her husband George Besso and is survived by her nephew Rob Ralston and niece Barbara Murdoch as well numerous close and dear friends in Prince George. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.

