Vera Witt It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Vera Witt, surrounded by her family on July 28, 2019. Born June 9, 1925, Vera grew up on a farm near Soda Lake, Alberta with her parents William and Alice Mack and 2 brothers Mike and Sandy. She moved to Prince George in 1946, and married Howard in 1948. They had 2 children, Pat and Bill. Vera and Howard started their marine business in the early 60's on the Old Summit Lake Road, later incorporating 1964 to Howie's Marine Service Ltd moving to property on the Nechako River 1971. She was a founding partner of The Inn Flower Place. Vera loved to travel, gardening, needlework, reading and loved her pets. Vera was always there for her family and spent the last 3 years at Rainbow Long Term Care Home - her son by her side every day. Vera is survived by her only son Bill (Bev), grandchildren Coralea Rose, Jason Rose, Amanda (Stephen) Szerencsi, Danilea (Rob) MacLeod, son in law John Rose, and 6 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, loving husband Howard (2015), only daughter Patricia Rose (2010) and brothers Mike and Sandy. Special thank you to all staff at Rainbow. No service by request.





