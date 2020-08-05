VAILLANCOURT, Vern
1939 - 2020
It is with great sadness the family of Vern Vaillancourt announce his passing on August 1, 2020 at Penticton Regional Hospital, BC, at the age of 81 years. He has left the family with great love, faith and strength.
Vern was born March 19, 1939 at home in Zenon Park, S.K. and moved to Prince George, B.C. in 1954. Vern leaves behind his loving wife Sharon of 52 years; sons, Brad and Tom; daughter, Juanita; grandchildren Roberto, Athena, Victoria, JET, Mack, Jake, and Adria. Predeceased by his parents, Narcisse and Leona Vaillancourt; brothers Alain and Armand; sister, Marquerite. Survived by his brothers Emile and Julien; sisters Doreen, Lorina, Cecile and Teresa.
Vern married Sharon Lund in Prince George in 1968. Vern worked in the lumber and trucking industry until 1983, and then worked for the City of Prince George for 21 years. In 2004, Vern and Sharon retired to Penticton. Vern spent many happy hours camping, hiking, square dancing, volunteering with K of C friends, supporting the Penticton Vees, golfing, and walking "The Channel with Sharon" daily. His greatest love was his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on August 8, 2020 at St. Ann's Church, 1296 Main Street, Penticton, BC V2A 5G2. For the safety of Vern's loved ones, live streaming of the service will be offered online at www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Cross School care of St. Ann's Church would be appreciated.