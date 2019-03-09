In loving Memory of Verna Fischer July 3, 1937 to Mar 11, 2010 It's been 8 years since you left us. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part God has you in His keeping We have you in our hearts. We love and miss you. Eddie, Deb & Kent, Randy & Louise, Kelly & Gloria and all the grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019