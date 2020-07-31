Verne Russell Gatzke



July 25, 1939 -

July 18, 2020





It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Verne Russell Gatzke. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by June, his wife of 60 years; his daughter and son-in-law Tawny and Rick Walters; his daughter and son-in-law Tracey and Gary Pawluk; his daughter and son-in-law Carrie and Stephen MacIntosh; and his son and daughter-in-law Spence and Megan Gatzke. He will always be loved and missed by his grandchildren: Grace (Patrick) MacCoubrey, Hanna (Justin) McGregor, Emily Pawluk (Benjamin), Kyle (Shawna) Walters, Jordan Walters, Ryder and Sydney MacIntosh, and Russell and Logan Gatzke. He will be dearly remembered by his great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Everett MacCoubrey, as "Great Papa."



Verne was born on July 25, 1939 in Port Alberni, British Columbia. As a young child, his family moved several times and they lived in many communities throughout BC. He is predeceased by his parents, Russell and Pat Gatzke; his sisters, Bev and Bonnie; and his brothers, Larry, Dale, Garry and Ralph.



Verne and June were married in 1961, and they spent the early years of their marriage in Prince George, BC. Verne began his career in bookkeeping and car sales, and migrated to the real estate industry in the late 1970s. He started his real estate career at Century 21 Ft. George Land Realty. Shortly after, he opened his own real estate office, Canada Trust Your Real Estate Centre. He was the president of the BC Northern Real Estate Board from 1980 to 1982.



In 1989, the family moved to the Lower Mainland, where Verne continued his legacy in the real estate industry. He owned and operated Re/Max offices in Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey. Under his leadership, each office quickly grew and became a force in the Fraser Valley. He will be remembered as a friend, teacher, leader and mentor by those who had the honour of working with him. He was a role model in the community and he was a Freemason and a Shriner.



Verne's kindness, generosity and integrity defined him as a person. He found the best qualities in people and truly wished the best for everyone. He was a caring friend and a committed, trustworthy leader. As a husband, father and grandfather, the love for he held for his wife and family knew no bounds. He walked fast, he talked fast and he made us all laugh. His presence made us feel safe and secure but most of all he made us feel valued and loved. He taught us the importance of commitment and family and we are so proud of the way he lived his life, the person he was and the life lessons he taught us.



May you rest in peace, knowing the world is a better place because you were here. We will always miss you and love you.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Morgan Place Care Facility for exceptional care, kindness and compassion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store