Vernon Wayne Christy Sept 19, 1961 to Apr 17, 2019 It is of great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Vern Christy. Vern will be remembered as always being there for all family and friends in need of help. Predeceased by his father Albert, brother Al, sister Jean. Vern is survived by his mother Sylvia (Lou), sister Kathy (Bill), brother Robert (MaryEllen), brother in law Allen, sister in law Donna, brother Les, nephews Brodie (Tara), Zack, Shaun, nieces Tina (Alex), Brooke, Nicole, his great nieces and nephews Dallas, Clayton, Cassidy, Fallon, Navaeh, Lauren, countless family and friends, second mother Shirley. Celebration of Life will be held at the Hart Pioneer Centre, 1-5pm Sunday April 28, 2019
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019