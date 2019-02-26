Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Norbraten. View Sign

Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at 4:30am Vernon Harvey Norbraten stepped up to the tee in the sky! Vern was born August 17th, 1932 in Southey, SK. After a number of years later his family moved to Nipawin, SK where his family farmed. In the fall of 1949 Vern came to PG to work in the logging industry with his 2 brothers. The next spring he returned home to Nipawin to help his father farm. It was in 1951 when he met the love of his life, Marlene. They were married in 1954 and moved to Prince George, BC. Vern and his brothers worked in the logging industry and soon decided to build a portable sawmill and "Norbraten Brothers Lumber LTD" was created. They were successful because of their hard work over many years. In 1959 Vern had a new home built and moved his family into town. By then they had three children and a fourth on the way. In the early 1960's Vern had purchased some land with 2 other men. It wasn't long before he was the sole owner. "What to do with it?" He decided to build a Golf Course for the average golfer to enjoy! His brothers had bought him out of the mill and he went right to work clearing the 105 acres of solid Aspen trees. Vern kept busy in the winters with jobs and coached Minor Hockey for many years. He was so proud of his teams! Many of his hockey teams spent numerous hours picking roots on what would soon be open fairways. Finally in 1971 Vern opened his 9 hole course, Aspen Grove Golf Course. Some may say a bit to early... as it was in pretty bad shape. The family knew nothing about the golf business but he learned in a hurry! Vern and his sons struggled to build the 2nd 9 holes and in 1986 Aspen Grove became 18 holes. Vern was forever grateful for the encouragement and help from his friend George as well as all our loyal golfers. The years went on and Aspen was open. Over those years Vern's family joined him working at the course. You could find Vern either golfing, working, walking with Josie or napping on the course somewhere! He always had a great hiding spot! Vern looked forward to his golfing trips with 15 other buddies and always looking for the next "Hole in 1" - 3 wasn't enough! Vern was a Family man and was loved and respected by many. His laugh and sense of humor had been missed for a long time. Vern is survived by his wife of 64 years Marlene, Father to Lyn (John), Greg, Gary (Cheryl) and Ken (Amie). Papa to Jennifer (Neal), Jesse, Cordell, Kyle (Olivia), Kirk (Jen), Jennifer (Matt) and Laura. Great Papa to Kaylyn, Nicholas, Dyllan, Audrey, Emma and Lachlan. Uncle to Judy (Jim) and Vern and Great Uncle to many more. A Celebration of Vern's life will be held at Aspen Grove Golf Course at a later date. Our family would like to give very special thanks to the amazing staff at Simon Fraser Lodge. Vern was so well cared for over the last 5 years. He has joined his brothers Orville and Glenn once again.





