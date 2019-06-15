Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Blackstock. View Sign Obituary

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Veronica Blackstock our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched on May 31, 2019 in Prince George at the age of 78 with her children by her side. She was loved dearly by her son Todd and daughter Kim and forever remembered by her grandchildren Carson, Royce and Kim's dog Koji. Veronica is survived by brother Julian (Leslie) and sister-in-law Gladys as well as numerous other loving relatives. Veronica was predeceased by her parents Stephen and Maria and brother Edward. Veronica was known for her infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support for Veronica during her final days. A Celebration of Veronica's Life will take at a later time in July 2019 (date to be announced). Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 15 to June 16, 2019

