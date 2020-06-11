Veronica Keung
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica Anne Kueng (Meier) It is with great sadness that the family of Veronica Anne Kueng (Meier) announce her sudden passing, on Thursday May 28th at the age of 62 years. "V" will be lovingly remembered by her mother Minnie, brothers Jim (Janice) and Marvin (Bonnie), daughters Pam (Shawn) and Jo (Justin) and stepson Cam. She will also be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Veronica was predeceased by her father Lawrence and husband Garry McFadden. We will miss "V" and her love of cooking, as well as her infectious laugh. She was caring, creative and knew how to make just about anything from scratch. Her life was full of family and friends who cared for her and will miss her dearly. A service will take place in Prince George at a future date. Condolences may be offered at www.assmansfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
2505644431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved