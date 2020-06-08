Veronica Anne Kueng (Meier)
It is with great sadness that the family of Veronica Anne Kueng (Meier) announce her sudden passing, on Thursday May 28th at the age of 63 years. "V" will be lovingly remembered by her mother Minnie, brothers Jim (Janice) and Marvin (Bonnie), daughters Pam (Shawn) and Jo (Justin) and stepson Cam. She will also be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Veronica was predeceased by her father Lawrence and husband Garry McFadden. We will miss "V" and her love of cooking, as well as her infectious laugh. She was caring, creative and knew how to make just about anything from scratch. Her life was full of family and friends who cared for her and will miss her dearly. A service will take place in Prince George at a future date.
Condolences may be offered at www.assmansfuneralchapel.com
It is with great sadness that the family of Veronica Anne Kueng (Meier) announce her sudden passing, on Thursday May 28th at the age of 63 years. "V" will be lovingly remembered by her mother Minnie, brothers Jim (Janice) and Marvin (Bonnie), daughters Pam (Shawn) and Jo (Justin) and stepson Cam. She will also be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Veronica was predeceased by her father Lawrence and husband Garry McFadden. We will miss "V" and her love of cooking, as well as her infectious laugh. She was caring, creative and knew how to make just about anything from scratch. Her life was full of family and friends who cared for her and will miss her dearly. A service will take place in Prince George at a future date.
Condolences may be offered at www.assmansfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 8, 2020.