Born January 18, 1946, in Fort St John, BC. Passed away March 15, 2019, in Prince George, BC.



Mom has gone to be with our dad. It's with heavy hearts we say goodbye to a most loving devoted mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. A lady that could nurture any place into a beautiful garden of love and beauty, it showed in everything she touched.



Vici is survived by her daughters, Faye Bargy, Mandy (Harold) Matte, and Wendy Bargy (Gary); son, Brian (Sheri) Bargy; grandchildren, Lindsey (Will) Royrock, Ryan Folz (Alyssa), Shaun Bargy, Alyssa Matte (Braden), Cathleen (Kyle) Pesserl, Brian Matte (Tess), and Brandon McKnight (Katy); and 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband, Lloyd Bargy; parents, Jack and Elsa Lamarr; sister, Jean Weatheral; grandsons, Justin McKnight and Mathew Matte; and great-grandson, Jakob Pesserl.



Special thanks to Dr. El Gendi for her dedication and loving care given to Mom. Lastly the PG Rotary Hospice House for all the love and support given to Mom.



A celebration of life will be held on March 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Westside Family Fellowship Church, 3791 Highway 16 West, Prince George. In memory of Vici, donations to the PG Rotary Hospice House would be greatly appreciated.

