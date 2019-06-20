Vicki Collison Feb 15, 1954 to June 15, 2019 It is in profound sadness that the family of Vickie announce her sudden passing. She leaves her loving husband, friend & partner of 41 years Brent, as well as her children, Terra, Brandon (Mandy), Kayla (Steve) & Gaylene. The loves of her life grandchildren Tyler (Jordon), Brooke, Gracee, Jack, Arilynne, great grand daughter Maia-Mae, mother Hilda, sisters Sandy & Cindy, brother Gary. Also many friends & relatives. Predeceased by son Jody & son in law Trevor Turner. Celebration of Life Saturday June 22, 2pm at 4260 Muerman Rd. Please wear cheerful colors. Love you to the moon and back.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 20 to June 21, 2019