Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Cox. View Sign Obituary

Victor (Roy) Cox July 2, 1930 September 11, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our father and husband, Roy Cox. Roy passed peacefully on September 11, 2019 at UHNBC, after succumbing to the effects of a stroke. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Melba; as well as three children, Brenda (Richard), Dan (Donna) and Lana (Shannon). He is also survived by three granddaughters and three great granddaughters. Roy was never scared of a hard day's work, and spent many years in the forest industry. He also loved camping and hunting, and being outdoors. There will be no service, by request, but next time you're standing beside a good campfire, pour yourself a hot coffee and think of Roy.





July 2, 1930 September 11, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our father and husband, Roy Cox. Roy passed peacefully on September 11, 2019 at UHNBC, after succumbing to the effects of a stroke. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Melba; as well as three children, Brenda (Richard), Dan (Donna) and Lana (Shannon). He is also survived by three granddaughters and three great granddaughters. Roy was never scared of a hard day's work, and spent many years in the forest industry. He also loved camping and hunting, and being outdoors. There will be no service, by request, but next time you're standing beside a good campfire, pour yourself a hot coffee and think of Roy. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close