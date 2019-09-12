Victor (Roy) Cox July 2, 1930 September 11, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our father and husband, Roy Cox. Roy passed peacefully on September 11, 2019 at UHNBC, after succumbing to the effects of a stroke. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Melba; as well as three children, Brenda (Richard), Dan (Donna) and Lana (Shannon). He is also survived by three granddaughters and three great granddaughters. Roy was never scared of a hard day's work, and spent many years in the forest industry. He also loved camping and hunting, and being outdoors. There will be no service, by request, but next time you're standing beside a good campfire, pour yourself a hot coffee and think of Roy.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019