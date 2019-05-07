Wood - Winifred Victoria (Victoria ), age 99, passed away on April 27, 2019 in Prince George, B.C. Survived by her loving family: Daughter, Susan Jensen (Henry) of Prince George, BC, Grandchildren: Caroline Lyons (Rob) of London, England, Michael Wood of North Vancouver, B.C., Annalise Ferro of Waterloo, Ontario. Great Grandchildren: Aidan Lyons of London, England, Siobhan Lyons of London, England, Vincent Ferro of Waterloo, Ontario and Anthony Ferro of Waterloo, Ontario. Daughter-in-law, Virginia Wood of North Vancouver, B.C. Predeceased by husband, Irvin Jentry Wood and son, Stephen Michael Wood. Many thanks to the staff and Doctors at Aspen Medical Clinic, the Home Support Workers and staff at Gateway Complex Care Unit, Prince George, B.C. The loving care you gave was much appreciated by all of us. No funeral by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 7 to May 8, 2019