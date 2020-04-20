Viola May Howson of Prince George, BC, passed away peacefully at her home on April 18, 2020. Viola was born in Carman, Manitoba, to George Arthur and Amy Esther Nelson on October 3, 1936. She married Edgar Charles Howson in 1952. Viola is preceded in death by her spouse, Edgar Howson; son, Edgar Allen Howson, Jr.; parents, George and Amy Nelson; brothers, Johnny, Reginald, Clifford, Gordon, and Donald Nelson; and sister, Merle Davies. Viola is survived by her sister, Helen Miller; sons, Ron (Marie) Howson, John (Jennifer) Howson, and Maurice (Arlene) Howson; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Vanderhoof cemetery when permitted.