Today we announce with heavy hearts the passing of our Mom, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, Violet Louise Bird, on January 17th, 2020. She leaves behind her children, Linda (Brian) White, Gerry (Joanne) Bird, and Brenda (Wes) Asham. Her memory will thrive through her grandchildren, Chris (Lamica) Martin, Greg (Laura) Martin, Danielle (Gregg) Paterson, Bryce (Amber) Asham, Miranda, Keenan, and Delaney Asham, as well as her seven great-grandchildren. She will forever be missed by her family and friends as she now rests in peace with Dad, dancing in the skies.