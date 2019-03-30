Violet Muriel Symon October 17, 1920- March 25, 2019 A long life well lived. God saw you getting tired and said "Come rest with me" and you quietly slipped away with your family by your side. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Marlene Hardstaff, grandchildren Brent Jensen (Karla), Rena Leppard (Troy Rivard), Shawn Flint. Great Grandchildren Steven, Brandan, Jessica, Nicole, Darren, Amanda, Corey. 6 Great Great Grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. She joined the Air Force in WWII and was also a soldier in The Salvation Army and a friend to everyone she met. A very kind lady. A special thank you to Dr. Janzen and the staff at UHNBC for your excellent care. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 2:30 pm in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery in the Veterans Section. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army of charity of your choice. Until we meet again Mom~Love you
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Symon.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019