Virginia "Ginny" Archibald
Virginia Archibald

1941 - 2020

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Virginia (Ginny) Archibald. She has lost the battle with ovarian cancer. She went to be with our Lord on September 22, 2020. She was 79 years old. She will be missed and remembered by her husband of sixty years, Fred Archibald, her daughter, Terry Meyer (Eddie) and her sons, Grant (Feli), Greg (Leti) and Trevor (Michelle). She will also be missed and remembered by the grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to cancer research or your favorite charity.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 28, 2020.
