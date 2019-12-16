Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Popovich. View Sign Obituary

Vivian Popovich



March 23, 1931-

December 10, 2019





Vivian Popovich passed away on December 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence, sisters Gloria (Jimmy) Zimmaro, Josephine (Clive) Black and Geraldine (Paul) Weglin. She is also predeceased by her brother-in-law Harold Mahy, nieces Lorlie Black and Jo-Anne Cole (and her husband Darwin). Vivian is survived by her sister Rosemarie Mahy, sister-in-law Helen (Del) Blackstock. She was an aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt and was also known as "auntie" to many of her friend's children. The smell of perked coffee, treats on the table and great chats will fondly be remembered by her dear friends. Family dinners were legendary and left lasting memories for those who loved her. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Heather, Chris, Doreen and Roseanne for their devotion to her care. Special thanks to Dr. Cabbage and the staff at Simon Fraser Lodge for their professional care, compassion and support. Funeral service to be held January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

