Wade Robert Kerr
July 8th, 1998-November 3rd, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our precious "Wadey".
He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his loving parents Rita and David Kerr, brothers Ryan and Cody (Rachelle) Kerr, nephews Jace and Miles, Grandparents Lee, Bob, Debbie, Bob, Donna, Great-Grandma Blanche, numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins, and many good friends.
A celebration of Wadey's life will be held on Tuesday, November 12th at 1:00pm at the Pineview Community Hall 6470 Bendixon Road.
~ Shred Hard Boys! ~
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 14, 2019