Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Waldemar Neufeld. View Sign Obituary

The Lord is my Shepherd Our dear Waldemar (Wally) Neufeld, left us to be with his Heavenly Father on August 27, 2019. He was born in Niverville, Manitoba to Abrahm and Maria Neufeldt, on April 3, 1932. Wally leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Ella, three beloved daughters; Janet, Brenda (Dave), Gwen (Tim), his cherished grandchildren Ellie (Doug), Ryan (Lana) Eric, Kevin, Trevor (Montana), and great-grandchildren Arthur, Duncan, and Sophia. He also leaves behind his brother Jacob (Irene), sister Adeana (Pete), and sister-in-laws Violet and Millie. At 17, Wally joined the army in the Canadian Airborne Regiment as a paratrooper, and bravely served our country overseas in Korea. After his military service he met his beautiful future bride, Ella in Lethbridge, Alberta, were married, and started their family. He established his profession as a corporate banker, ending his 35 year business career retiring from GE Canada Equipment Financing as a Senior Branch Manager. He was well known in the business community for his integrity, a man of his word, and a friend to many. Wally was truly a fearless one of a kind man with an incredible love of life, and lived many adventures. He was a genuine Renaissance man, a lifelong learner with an insatiable appetite for reading and acquiring new skills. His many interests and self-taught skills included sausage making, gardening, fishing, hunting, cooking, carpentry, and a great love of hummingbirds. His strong faith and love of singing as a tenor in the Church Choir with Ella led him to run weekly hymn sing at the Simon Fraser Senior's Lodge for many years. Wally's sense of humor, infectious laughter, story-telling and a smile that would light up a room will be remembered by his family, and all who knew him. Wally loved and valued his family, friends, and his dog Blue. He was always lending a hand to those in need, and shared his vast knowledge with many. Wally will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the College Heights Baptist Church, 5401 Moriarty Crescent. Donations can be made to Rotary Hospice House in Wally's name, or a charity of your choice.





Our dear Waldemar (Wally) Neufeld, left us to be with his Heavenly Father on August 27, 2019. He was born in Niverville, Manitoba to Abrahm and Maria Neufeldt, on April 3, 1932. Wally leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Ella, three beloved daughters; Janet, Brenda (Dave), Gwen (Tim), his cherished grandchildren Ellie (Doug), Ryan (Lana) Eric, Kevin, Trevor (Montana), and great-grandchildren Arthur, Duncan, and Sophia. He also leaves behind his brother Jacob (Irene), sister Adeana (Pete), and sister-in-laws Violet and Millie. At 17, Wally joined the army in the Canadian Airborne Regiment as a paratrooper, and bravely served our country overseas in Korea. After his military service he met his beautiful future bride, Ella in Lethbridge, Alberta, were married, and started their family. He established his profession as a corporate banker, ending his 35 year business career retiring from GE Canada Equipment Financing as a Senior Branch Manager. He was well known in the business community for his integrity, a man of his word, and a friend to many. Wally was truly a fearless one of a kind man with an incredible love of life, and lived many adventures. He was a genuine Renaissance man, a lifelong learner with an insatiable appetite for reading and acquiring new skills. His many interests and self-taught skills included sausage making, gardening, fishing, hunting, cooking, carpentry, and a great love of hummingbirds. His strong faith and love of singing as a tenor in the Church Choir with Ella led him to run weekly hymn sing at the Simon Fraser Senior's Lodge for many years. Wally's sense of humor, infectious laughter, story-telling and a smile that would light up a room will be remembered by his family, and all who knew him. Wally loved and valued his family, friends, and his dog Blue. He was always lending a hand to those in need, and shared his vast knowledge with many. Wally will be greatly missed by family and friends. A service will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the College Heights Baptist Church, 5401 Moriarty Crescent. Donations can be made to Rotary Hospice House in Wally's name, or a charity of your choice. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close