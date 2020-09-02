WALTER I BUSH



March 15, 1931-

August 24, 2020





Dad passed away in Sechelt B.C. on August 24 in his ninetieth year. He was pre-deceased by the love of his life, Claire in 2003. They were married for fifty happy years. He is survived by his six children - Orlando (Suzanne), Kirsten (Terry), Karl (Laura), Heidi (Paul), Johanna (Larry) and Eve (Harris). Dad and mom will be forever missed by their adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren - Arden (Jen), Chester (Melissa), Alex (Georgia), Haden, Eden, Grayson, Elle, Ava, Trond, and Maeson. He is also survived by his sister, Violet Bauder.



Dad was born and raised in Enderby, B.C. along with his siblings Arthur, Jack and Violet. Growing up, he developed a life long love of sports that he passed on to his children. He particularly enjoyed hockey and baseball. Every Saturday night the t.v. was tuned to Hockey Night in Canada. He moved to Vancouver as a young man and started work at GMAC - a career that would last forty five years - thirty of those years in Prince George. During that time he played and coached baseball and hockey for many teams including the Canada and Columbus Hotels, and the PG Mac's. He also enjoyed announcing at the Mohawks hockey games.



In 1986, Mom and Dad moved to Vancouver as he had been asked to help out with the GM Pavilion during Expo '86. After Expo ended, they moved and eventually retired to Gibsons, B.C. They spent their time traveling, fishing, making wine, gardening and hosting their children and grandchildren. We all have very special memories of our time at Grandma and Poppa's.



Dad lived life exactly as he wanted and passed away peacefully. We are very grateful for the excellent care he received during his year long stay at Totem Village. Thank you to everyone who helped Dad transition to LTC with kindness, patience, and respect - you are amazing. A very special thank you to Lori and Dr. Annette McCall for your caring and compassion.



A private family memorial will be held next year.

