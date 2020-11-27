It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandad. Walter lost his long battle with Parkinson's and diabetes on November 22, 2020.



Born to a humble first-generation Ukrainian immigrant family, Walter grew up among the valleys, hills, and streams of Wayne, Alberta, just outside of Drumheller. Walt's parents, Pawlo and Anastasia, raised him and his sisters, Olive and Eugenia, there. During this time, Walt developed his love of hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors on the land.



His marriage to Gillian (nee Bennett) in Calgary, 1967 was followed by a move to Maple Ridge, BC, and then to Duncan. In search of adventure, Walt and Gill bought a remote hunting and fishing resort, Birch Bay, on Francois Lake BC in 1975 and moved the family north. The years that followed were full of challenges, but the impact of those years and the love of Francois Lake would stay with the family in perpetuity. Walter's career in electrical engineering took many different paths, but eventually he found a challenging and rewarding career as a systems technologist with BC Tel (now Telus) in Prince George, BC. Walter retired from BC Tel in 1996, and they sold Birch Bay Resort in 1997. The retirement years while living in their new house on Francois Lake would be filled with travel, fishing, and visiting with their children and grandchildren. Walt and Gill moved to Lumby, BC in 2018 in order to be closer to family. Walt spent his last days there and at Heron Grove in Vernon.



Walter is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gill, his sons Leon (Brenda) and Vaughan (Olga), and his grandchildren, Justin, Ethan, Stuart, and Leah. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on Walt's behalf to the Parkinson's Society British Columbia or Diabetes Canada.



"I took a walk in the woods, and came out taller than the trees." - Henry David Thoreau



