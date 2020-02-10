Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Mokrey. View Sign Obituary

Walter (Mac) George Mokrey



February 9th 1941 -

December 4th 2019



We are sad to announce the passing of Walter on Dec 4th 2019. He went to be with his dear heart Gail, mother Mary, step father Art and father Nick. He is survived by his son Ron (Corrine), daughter's, Cheryl (Rob),

Denise (Erv) as well as grandchildren Lisa ( Justin), Joey (Sarah), Kyrie (Julia), Shea-Lynn, Mekayla,

Alicia, Dave (Rachel) and Nick. He also was granted with three great-grand children Emily, Nick and Ella.



There will be a celebration of life held for Walter on February 23rd 2020 at the Hart Pioneer 6986 Hart Highway for 11am-3pm.



Walter will be remembered for his many stories, amazing cooking and his snarky sayings.



Til we see you again, stay Ducky



Love and miss you Papa, Walter, Mac



