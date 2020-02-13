Walter (Mac) George Mokrey February 9th 1941 - December 4th 2019 We are sad to announce the passing of Walter on Dec 4th 2019. He went to be with his dear heart Gail, mother Mary, step father Art and father Nick. He is survived by his son Ron (Corrine), daughter's, Cheryl (Rob), Denise (Erv) as well as grandchildren Lisa ( Justin), Joey (Sarah), Kyrie (Julia), Shea-Lynn, Mekayla, Alicia, Dave (Rachel) and Nick. He also was granted with three great-grand children Emily, Nick and Ella. There will be a celebration of life held for Walter on February 23rd 2020 at the Hart Pioneer 6986 Hart Highway for 11am-3pm. Walter will be remembered for his many stories, amazing cooking and his snarky sayings. Til we see you again, stay Ducky Love and miss you Papa, Walter, Mac Love from your family
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020