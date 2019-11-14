VOLL, Walter December 10, 1930 - November 2, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Walter Voll. He was born in Langenleiten, Germany on December 10, 1930 and passed on November 2, 2019 in Prince George, British Columbia. He is survived by his wife Ursula, daughters Corina (Brent) and Kim and many many good friends. His family would like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Chang and his staff. No service by request. Donations can be made to the Prince George Hospice House. Condolences may be offered at www.assmansfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019