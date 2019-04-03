Wayne Brade September 26, 1954- March 31, 2019 We regret to inform family and friends about the sudden passing of Wayne after a long battle with COPD. Survived by his loving wife Deanna, sons Jason and Chad, grandchildren, Mom-Gay, brothers Gary and Brett, sister Gail. His big loving heart and sense of humour will be missed immensely by everyone who new him! Celebration of Life to be held April 6th, 2019. Drop in 12:00 - 4:00 pm at 7775 Sabyam Rd, Prince George.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019