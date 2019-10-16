Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Flannery. View Sign Obituary

Wayne Frank Flannery

November 8, 1944-

October 7, 2019



It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wayne Flannery. Wayne was predeceased by his father Edward (Ed), mother Ethel and brother Glenn. He is survived by his daughter Marlene, sons Steven, Jon (Cee) and Wayne Jr. He also leaves behind his beloved granddaughters Luka, Anna and Madelynn, his sisters Anna Setter (Nev), Glenis Jackson (Bob), Doris Thomas (John) as well as many close nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Senior was an avid sports fan as well as a player and a coach. He loved to play cards, particularly poker and enjoyed the annual fishing trip with the boys. Wayne had a passion for golf and was very proud of his recent ace at Pine Valley. He also passed the time with the boys of the coffee club Densa and in his day was considered a Trivial Pursuit pro.

He was a man of few words but was a great mentor to his children and grandchildren of whom he was tremendously proud.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be held November 2nd, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Canadian Mental Health Association. Wayne Frank FlanneryNovember 8, 1944-October 7, 2019It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wayne Flannery. Wayne was predeceased by his father Edward (Ed), mother Ethel and brother Glenn. He is survived by his daughter Marlene, sons Steven, Jon (Cee) and Wayne Jr. He also leaves behind his beloved granddaughters Luka, Anna and Madelynn, his sisters Anna Setter (Nev), Glenis Jackson (Bob), Doris Thomas (John) as well as many close nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.Senior was an avid sports fan as well as a player and a coach. He loved to play cards, particularly poker and enjoyed the annual fishing trip with the boys. Wayne had a passion for golf and was very proud of his recent ace at Pine Valley. He also passed the time with the boys of the coffee club Densa and in his day was considered a Trivial Pursuit pro.He was a man of few words but was a great mentor to his children and grandchildren of whom he was tremendously proud.A celebration of Wayne's life will be held November 2nd, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club.In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Canadian Mental Health Association. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close