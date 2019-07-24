Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Alsip. View Sign Obituary

William Pitt Alsip July 19th, 1947 - July 17th, 2019 Our beloved Bill passed away of complications from ALS on the 17th of July. He is survived by his life partner of 30 years Adrian Wilson and his sisters, Marilyn Cooper (husband Terry) of Ottawa and Dr. Janet Alsip of Winnipeg as well as his brothers, Jack Campbell Alsip (wife Janet Ingersoll) of Winnipeg and Stephen Douglas Alsip (wife Dominique Strachan) of Nassau, Bahamas and Richard Andrew Alsip (wife Elizabeth/ Betty) of Winnipeg. He enjoyed eight loving nephews and nieces, namely Dr. Jehn Mihill (Michael Wright) of North Bay, ON and Kathy Mihill of Ottawa, Adam Lamari and Louise Lamari of Winnipeg, Lisa Alsip of Eugene, Oregon and Alarey Alsip (husband Gillett Bradley) of Chicago, and Stephen Alsip and Laura Alsip of Winnipeg. Bill was also survived by Adrian's children Brendan (Linda) of Terrace B.C., Scott (Rosie) of 100 Mile House B.C. and Adrian's grandchildren: Ethan and Natalie both of Terrace B.C., and Miguel of the Philippines; all of whom he loved dearly. Bill was a gifted student and won the Gold Medal in Engineering (Electrical Science) in 1969 and obtained a Masters degree in 1972 both from the University of Manitoba. His proud mother Mary Louise (née Trewhitt) wore his Gold Medal for many years. He was extremely close to his dad, William Pitt Alsip Sr. and they all enjoyed hunting fowl and deer in Manitoba and B.C. for many seasons. The family enjoyed a ski chalet at LaRiviere and Bill enjoyed a lifetime of skiing including heli-skiing at which he became expert. He also enjoyed deep sea diving and hiking in the mountains. In the last 20 years of his life Bill became more of a wildlife photographer and conservationist of wildlife and gave up hunting. After obtaining his Masters Bill decided to forego his Ph.D. in favour of a non-academic life and worked for McMillan Bloedel for his entire career designing the operating systems for their billion dollar pulp mills. A wise investor Adrian and he eventually moved to Prince George in 2003 into a beautiful home on the Nechako River. Adrian and he had purchased a large acreage in Vanderhoof on the BC plateau in 1993 and developed same into a farm. Like his pioneering father Alpine at LaRiviere, Bill was among the first to build at Whistler way back in the day so he could ski through the powder in the trees and enjoy his prowess. Bill also relished introducing family and friends to wilderness adventures both on the ocean and in the mountains. In his youth, Bill and his brothers Jack and Steve curled together as Granite juniors and were particularly proud of curling for Dr. McTavish V.C. in the 75th and 76th MCA. Bill and Dick (Richard) were both very able mechanics and loved to bring machines, mostly cars but anything with a motor would do, back to life. A private family service will be held in Winnipeg at a later date. No flowers please. Instead, the family encourages donations to ALS Research. Adrian and the family would like to thank his doctors as well as the nurses and staff at the Prince George Hospital for their kind and professional care in very difficult circumstances.





