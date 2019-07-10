In Loving Memory Of William Arp March 13, 1932 July 10, 2018 Don't cry because I'm gone. Smile because I carry on. You'll always be able to find me in all the little things that you see. You'll be reminded of the things that would always make my heart sing. Maybe a certain song we shared. Maybe a place when you and I were there. I'm not in pain anymore and I can walk. When you see me again, we'll have a talk. Because where I am, I am whole, shining like a beautiful soul. Remember my laughter. remember my smile. Remember my love and care free style. Remember my zeal for living. Remember my heart that was giving. Remember my strength and carry it with you. Remember... I'll always be right next to you. In your hearts and in your mind, I'll be there for you to find. Remember my fire to always pull through, no matter what life tried to do. Remember the twinkle in my eye. Remember me.... But please don't cry Missing you dearly, From your loving family
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 10 to July 11, 2019