Service Information Fraserview Crematorium 3355 Memorial Park Lane Prince George , BC V2L4V7 (250)-562-4881 Obituary

"Bill" William Cooper Bill Cooper, 83, of Clifton, Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019, at Hospice House in Prince George, BC, in the loving arms of his wife Frances and daughters Marion and Liz. Bill was predeceased by his parents Allan and Effie, and sisters Marie and Nellie. A hard-working man his entire life, Bill loved hunting, trapping, fishing, and spending time in the bush and on the water. He is greatly missed by his wife, Frances, children: Bonnie, Michele, Bill & Dale, John & Brenda, Liz & Mark and Marion & Alfredo, grandchildren: James & Jennifer, Shane, Matthew, Ayla, Brendon, Bethlynn & Renee, Cailan, Emily and Stephanie, and great-grandchildren. Also his sisters: Shirley, Yvonne and Joan, nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends, and his Aunt Freda whom he thought of often. We would like to thank everyone who helped over the past couple of years. Friends and neighbours, first responders, staff at Prince George Hospital especially Dr. Sola, Karrie and the Home Support Team, and most especially to the staff and volunteers at Prince George Hospice House who took such amazing care of dad in his final hours. Special thanks to Jennifer and the staff at Assman's Funeral Home and Fraserview Crematorium for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: PG Hospice House, 1506 Ferry Avenue, Prince George, BC, V2L 5H2. "Oh come, angel band, come and around me stand. Oh bear me away on your snow white wings, to my immortal home."





