William David Cassie
1932 - 2020
William David Cassie

Dec 30, 1932 -
Sep 23, 2020

William was born December 30, 1932 in Melville, Saskatchewan and passed away on September 23, 2020 in Prince George, BC. Bill was predeceased by his parents – mother, Marion; father, William; step-mother, Shirley; siblings – Wanda, Doug and Kenny; brother in law Bob Dawson, daughter in law Toresa and son, Brant.

He is survived by his wife, Hilda and children – Blake, Debbie (Larry), Lynda, Bob (Joan) – 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, brothers – John, Bob and Victor.

Special thank you to the nurses at UHNBC and Drs. Closson, Joss and Grose.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family service and gathering afterwards.

I am sure heaven has an ocean for you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 29, 2020.
