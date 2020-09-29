William David Cassie



Dec 30, 1932 -

Sep 23, 2020



William was born December 30, 1932 in Melville, Saskatchewan and passed away on September 23, 2020 in Prince George, BC. Bill was predeceased by his parents – mother, Marion; father, William; step-mother, Shirley; siblings – Wanda, Doug and Kenny; brother in law Bob Dawson, daughter in law Toresa and son, Brant.



He is survived by his wife, Hilda and children – Blake, Debbie (Larry), Lynda, Bob (Joan) – 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, brothers – John, Bob and Victor.



Special thank you to the nurses at UHNBC and Drs. Closson, Joss and Grose.



Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private family service and gathering afterwards.



I am sure heaven has an ocean for you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store