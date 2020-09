Dearest Dad,



It has been two long years since you left us to be with Mom. You were our shelter when life got stormy, our lifeboat when we were adrift, our rock when we faltered. You showed us that family is the most important thing, and you were the glue that held us together. You taught us so much about life, you gave us the strength to carry on. We miss you every day.



Love,



Your daughters and their families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store