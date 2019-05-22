William Noel Greenley Nov 15, 1919 - May 12, 2019 Bill passed away peacefully at Gateway Care Home and joined his loving wife Margaret at the age of 99. He will greatly missed by his daughters; Loretta Bukmeier; Paulette ( Ken) Ng; Roberta ( Glen) Caston; Son Garry (Saline) Greenley; 10 grandchildren; 10 greatgrandchildren; sister Marie Smith; Sister in laws Anne (George) Young and Alma Gilby. Bill was predeceased by his son; Dennis; his parents; 2 brothers and 4 sisters; son in law Tim Bukmeier. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at Assmans Funeral Chapel at 11:00am. A special thank you to all the staff at Gateway and Dr. Siegling for all the love and wonderful care that you provided Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully appreciated to the Parkinson's Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 22 to May 24, 2019