William John Hutton
1948 - 2020
William John Hutton

Aug 29, 1948-Nov 1, 2020

Bill Hutton, originally from Prince George, passed away suddenly at home in Fort McMurray, AB on November 1, 2020.

Bill is survived by his son Bill (Shelley St. Amand) and grand children Cody John, Miranda Lynn and Taylor Marie Hutton. Christopher Ryan, Dylan Jeffrey and Mathew Thomas Schafer, sisters Patti (Paul) Paulsen, and Barb (Dave) Eccott.

Bill was predeceased by his parents Bill & Anne Hutton. No Service by request.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 12, 2020.
