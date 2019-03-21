Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lund. View Sign

LUND William Patrick (Bill) February 2, 1950- March 13, 2019 We announce the peaceful passing of Bill at the Hospice House in Prince George, after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 69. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Valeria Lund and his infant sister Bernadette. Bill is survived by his daughter Helen Villeneuve (Patrick) and 2 grandchildren, Isaac and Sadie. He is also survived by 9 siblings: Faye Wiebe, Rosemary Bolton, Lorraine Stefaniuk, Audrey Weber (Charlie), Larry Lund (Sharon), Sharon Vaillancourt (Vern), Allan Lund (Luella) Valerie Lund and Ted Lund (Teresa). He leaves behind his former wife Mary Carmichael, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was born and lived primarily in Penticton until 1976, when he moved to Prince George. He apprenticed as a bricklayer and worked through the Bricklayers/Masons Union until he retired in 2015. Since his retirement Bill enjoyed "tramping" around visiting friends, playing crib, and doing outdoor activities such as fishing and camping. His love of travel and "island life" took him to many exotic places. He enjoyed watching hockey, Star Trek and documentaries about war. He lived life to its fullest and seized every opportunity to enjoy it. He will be remembered by friends around the world. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prince George Hospice Society. Thank you to the staff and volunteers who cared for Bill. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.





