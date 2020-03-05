Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Mills. View Sign Obituary

L William Charles Mills (Bill) May 25, 1938- February 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Bill passed away at UNBCH surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his daughters, Stephanie (Buc) and Leanne (Brad), his grandchildren, Ryleigh, Wyatt and Alana, his sister, Brenda (Henry) and his brother in law Norm, as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill's passions were travel, skiing, and his family. He had many memorable trips with Lorraine and his girls in the summer and enjoyed countless hours of skiing in the winter. Trips to Mexico and many cruises were always something he looked forward to. For many years he enjoyed skiing with his family. Purden Mountain was his second home for decades, where he instructed and ran the rental shop. He always had a story or a joke and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He was loved and will be missed by all. A memorial will be held in early May.





It is with great sadness that we announce Bill passed away at UNBCH surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his daughters, Stephanie (Buc) and Leanne (Brad), his grandchildren, Ryleigh, Wyatt and Alana, his sister, Brenda (Henry) and his brother in law Norm, as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill's passions were travel, skiing, and his family. He had many memorable trips with Lorraine and his girls in the summer and enjoyed countless hours of skiing in the winter. Trips to Mexico and many cruises were always something he looked forward to. For many years he enjoyed skiing with his family. Purden Mountain was his second home for decades, where he instructed and ran the rental shop. He always had a story or a joke and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He was loved and will be missed by all. A memorial will be held in early May. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close