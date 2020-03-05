L William Charles Mills (Bill) May 25, 1938- February 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Bill passed away at UNBCH surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his daughters, Stephanie (Buc) and Leanne (Brad), his grandchildren, Ryleigh, Wyatt and Alana, his sister, Brenda (Henry) and his brother in law Norm, as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill's passions were travel, skiing, and his family. He had many memorable trips with Lorraine and his girls in the summer and enjoyed countless hours of skiing in the winter. Trips to Mexico and many cruises were always something he looked forward to. For many years he enjoyed skiing with his family. Purden Mountain was his second home for decades, where he instructed and ran the rental shop. He always had a story or a joke and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He was loved and will be missed by all. A memorial will be held in early May.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020