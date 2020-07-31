William (Bill) Mintenko
Oct 22, 1926 - Jul 22, 2020
William (Bill) Mintenko age 93 died peacefully at home in Prince George surrounded by loved ones.
Celebration of Life will be by invitation and held at 11am on Saturday August 15th at Gateway Christian Ministries or by registration at 12:30pm at the Evangelical Free Church. The service will be available via live streaming if you provide your email address to Bill's grand-daughter Kaitlin Alger at kaitlinmarie333@gmail.com
. There will be a pre-packaged lunch to follow each service and interment at 2 pm.
Pre-deceased by his parents Harry and Mary Mintenko, brother Johnny Mintenko and his main squeeze Barbara Mintenko, Bill is survived by his sons Richard (Marianne) Mintenko and Larry (Helen) Mintenko and his daughters Janie (Cam) Chowen and Dori Alger as well as 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Born in Pense, Saskatchewan and orphaned at a young age, Bill was raised by his grandmother and educated in the school of hard knocks. As a young man he learned to work hard and take whatever jobs were available, pest control (groundhog tails), working on farms, in mechanic shops, and meat packing plants. A millwright by trade he retired attaining the position of Mechanical Superintendent for Northwood Pulp and Paper.
Bill took pride in his service to his country as a Veteran of WW2, and later in the army and navy reserves. He was an inventor, world traveller and avid adventurer. He loved being outdoors, fishing, foraging, hunting, downhill skiing, and playing baseball. He also excelled at gardening and took pleasure in his perfectly straight rows, weed-free garden, and super sized squash.
Bill will be forever remembered as a strong, stubborn, good man who had a beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. He left a permanent mark, forever etched on our hearts and will be missed by many.
If you wish to send a note to the family or have something to be read at his funeral please email them to dori.alger@gmail.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of Bill's favorite charities; BC Cancer Agency, CNIB, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Hospice, or the Salvation Army.