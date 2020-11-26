Or Copy this URL to Share

William (Bill) Ricketts



Jan 1, 1940 - Nov 24, 2020



William (Bill) Ricketts passed away peacefully on Nov 24, 2020. Bill is survived by his daughters; Donna (Ken) and Kim, 3 grandchildren; Kale, Devon, Kirstie, great granddaughter Elizabeth, brother Ted, sisters; Mary, Joan, Judy, Shirley, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and lots of special friends.



William was predeceased by his wife Betty, father Herbert and mother Doris.



Special thank you to our Aunts, Uncles, Dr. Bartell and Donna Mindel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store