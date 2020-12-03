1/1
William Ricketts
01/01/1940 - 11/24/2020
William (Bill) Ricketts Jan 1, 1940 - Nov 24, 2020 William (Bill) Ricketts passed away peacefully on Nov 24, 2020. Bill is survived by his daughters; Donna (Ken) and Kim, 3 grandchildren; Kale, Devon, Kirstie, great granddaughter Elizabeth, brother Ted, sisters; Mary, Joan, Judy, Shirley, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and lots of special friends. William was predeceased by his wife Betty, father Herbert and mother Doris. Special thank you to our Aunts, Uncles, Dr. Bartell and Donna Mindel.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
