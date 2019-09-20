Willis Michael Vincent July 31, 1950- September 14, 2019 Willis was born in Nova Scotia. He is survived by his wife, Connie Vincent; daughter, Pamela Belsham (Eric, Zachariah and Mattea); daughter, Erin Ridsdale (Robin, Evelyn and Brennan); sister, Nancy MacKenzie (Colin); uncle, Herrick Vincent (Lois); sisters and brothers in law and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Willis served in the Canadian Armed Forces from 1970 - 1978. He was in retail from 1979 - 2004 at Zellers and McLeods. He worked along side his wife in family daycare from 2008 - 2018 and was an active volunteer until 1 month ago at the YMCA. Willis was an avid gardener, enjoyed painting, drawing, reading, music, cooking, history and walking with his friends. Willis was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis (Townsend) Vincent and father, Aubrey Vincent. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Clinic or a charity of your choice. Thank you to Dr. Nadeem, Dr. Shahnawaz, Dr. Valev, Dr. Appleby, many nurses, home care, Red Cross, P.G. Cancer Clinic and a special thank you to Devi, who has been beside us all the way. Celebration for Willis is at 1:00pm at Lakewood Alliance Church, 5th & Ospika, September 28, 2019. "Just so you know"
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019