Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willma Piland. View Sign Service Information Fraserview Crematorium 3355 Memorial Park Lane Prince George , BC V2L4V7 (250)-562-4881 Obituary

Willma Joyce (Oakley-Meyers) (Lees) Piland

April 5, 1940-November 23, 2019



Born in Springhill, Nova Scotia and passed away in Prince George, BC at the age of 79.

She was the daughter of the late William Oakley and Cecilia Meyers ,her aunt and uncle fostered her for most of her younger years. The late Elisabeth Rosalisa (Rose) Clarke and Arthur Clarke. She had one child Kathy (Lees) Siddall who passed in 2017. The cousins that she grew up with were considered by her to be sisters. She is survived by these cousins Deborah (Bliss) Brown Amherst, N.S.;. Barbara (Richard) Noiles of Springhill, Patricia (late Brad Doyle) (Clarke-Gould) Doyle of Cole Harbour ; and their brother, Arthur (Kathy) of Union Square,N.S.she is also survived by her husband of 51 years Kermit Piland and the two grandchildren Keenan Siddall, Prince George,BC and Jocelyn Siddall Victoria, BC step daughters Heidi Piland of Woodburne, Oregon and Mindy Martinez of Portland ,Oregon, father of her daughter in her first marriage Arthur Lees. Vancouver, BC.

Joyce lived in Alberta, Chile So. Am. Nova Scotia, USA, Saskatchewan and put her roots down in British Columbia, she was an artist and a painter , potter a glass bead manufacturer and she was also a teacher of these crafts travelling out of town. Her crafts were under the name Joyce Meyers or Studio 3380

Animals were a big part of her life she loved all animals she had raised sheep, and dogs and cats and horses achieving ribbon status in all. Her working career was mostly in the retail arena having owned a pet store a pet grooming shop and a craft store.

She passed away at the Hospice House in Prince George after being transferred from the hospital and Kordyban Lodge, battling cancer and a massive stroke after her first chemotherapy treatment.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and staff at the Kordyban Lodge and The Hospice House she had met a lot of friends at both places. A fighter right to the end, always had a one liner comeback in a kibitz manner. She passed with her close family with her at 7:AM She will live on in our fond memories and she will surely be missed by anyone that knew her. She was going to have tea with the angels and visit Kathy and Julie.

Special thanks to Kristi and the staff at Assman's Funeral Home and Fraserview Crematorium for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: PG Hospice House, 1506 Ferry Avenue, Prince George. Or Joyce's favorite the SPCA or Kordyban Lodge.

There will be no service by request. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Willma Joyce (Oakley-Meyers) (Lees) PilandApril 5, 1940-November 23, 2019Born in Springhill, Nova Scotia and passed away in Prince George, BC at the age of 79.She was the daughter of the late William Oakley and Cecilia Meyers ,her aunt and uncle fostered her for most of her younger years. The late Elisabeth Rosalisa (Rose) Clarke and Arthur Clarke. She had one child Kathy (Lees) Siddall who passed in 2017. The cousins that she grew up with were considered by her to be sisters. She is survived by these cousins Deborah (Bliss) Brown Amherst, N.S.;. Barbara (Richard) Noiles of Springhill, Patricia (late Brad Doyle) (Clarke-Gould) Doyle of Cole Harbour ; and their brother, Arthur (Kathy) of Union Square,N.S.she is also survived by her husband of 51 years Kermit Piland and the two grandchildren Keenan Siddall, Prince George,BC and Jocelyn Siddall Victoria, BC step daughters Heidi Piland of Woodburne, Oregon and Mindy Martinez of Portland ,Oregon, father of her daughter in her first marriage Arthur Lees. Vancouver, BC.Joyce lived in Alberta, Chile So. Am. Nova Scotia, USA, Saskatchewan and put her roots down in British Columbia, she was an artist and a painter , potter a glass bead manufacturer and she was also a teacher of these crafts travelling out of town. Her crafts were under the name Joyce Meyers or Studio 3380Animals were a big part of her life she loved all animals she had raised sheep, and dogs and cats and horses achieving ribbon status in all. Her working career was mostly in the retail arena having owned a pet store a pet grooming shop and a craft store.She passed away at the Hospice House in Prince George after being transferred from the hospital and Kordyban Lodge, battling cancer and a massive stroke after her first chemotherapy treatment.The family would like to thank all of the doctors and staff at the Kordyban Lodge and The Hospice House she had met a lot of friends at both places. A fighter right to the end, always had a one liner comeback in a kibitz manner. She passed with her close family with her at 7:AM She will live on in our fond memories and she will surely be missed by anyone that knew her. She was going to have tea with the angels and visit Kathy and Julie.Special thanks to Kristi and the staff at Assman's Funeral Home and Fraserview Crematorium for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: PG Hospice House, 1506 Ferry Avenue, Prince George. Or Joyce's favorite the SPCA or Kordyban Lodge.There will be no service by request. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close