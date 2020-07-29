Wilma Loraine Vaughan
June 7, 1936 - July 26, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Wilma (Willie) Vaughan announces her peaceful passing at Prince George Hospice House at the age of 84. Wilma will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend of 62 years, Ken.
Due to current restrictions, funeral attendance is by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations in Wilma's name to the Prince George Hospice House.
Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com