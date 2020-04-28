Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda P. ANTONIO. View Sign Obituary

Yolanda Antonio, age 67, who was born on October 30, 1952, and lived in Vancouver, BC, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her family. Yolanda was born in the Philippines and moved to Prince George, Canada, in 1998. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Yolanda had this uncanny ability to affect others in a positive way. Her kindness and ability to forgive others is truly immeasurable. She will be remembered by her friends and loved ones for her love of traveling, dancing, singing, attending church, and playing with her grandchildren. She lived a full life and went beyond her bucket list.



We are forever grateful to the staff at St. Paul's hospital, specifically the CTU team, palliative care team, surgical unit 10A nurses and staff, social worker Chui Wong, and Dr. Wiebe for advocating and helping us fulfill our mother's end of life wishes despite the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, friends and loved ones are welcome to make a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application.

